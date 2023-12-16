Can Pittsburgh's defense prevail in the absence of Minkah Fitzpatrick?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have engaged in a competitive Saturday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers are down by one going into halftime. However, misfortune seemed to strike a valued member of Pittsburgh's defense, as Minkah Fitzpatrick's knee injury saw him exit the game.

How will the Steelers cope with Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the lineup?

After initially being ruled as questionable after his first-half knee injury, Fitzpatrick has been ruled out of returning to the Colts game, per Adam Schefter. Hopefully, the injury is not too serious and Fitzpatrick will make a speedy recovery.

Pittsburgh's defense has been one of their bright spots during the 2023-24 season. The team suffered two back-back disappointing losses to the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots. Yet, the Steelers still have hope in their team's ability to get stops.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has played an important role in Pittsburgh's secondary play. The 27-year-old has amassed 43 solo tackles to go with two passes defending during the 2023 season. Nevertheless, Pittsburgh will expect others to pick up the load if Fitzpatrick cannot reunite.

Fitzpatrick's partner-in-crime Damontae Kazee led the Steelers defense in the first half with four tackles and one assist. However, Kazee delivered a rough hit on Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr., which saw the Pittsburgh safety get ejected from the game.

Pittsburgh expects its linebackers to help pick up the production of the shorthanded defense. Elandon Roberts ended the half with four tackles. Meanwhile, T.J. Watt had two tackles and one assist, but he should look to heat up as the game progresses.

The Steelers are looking to end their two-game losing streak and climb the AFC North standings with a win against the Colts. Will their depth shine through and allow them to get this Saturday Night Football victory?