Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking at the bright side when it comes to Kenny Pickett and the offense.

Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to find a way to win, despite one of the most inconsistent offenses in the NFL. The Steelers rank at the bottom of the league in yards gained, third down conversions, and points, but they stand as the No. 2 team in the AFC North with a 5-3 record on the season. Tomlin talked about quarterback Kenny Pickett turning up the heat in the fourth quarter, where Pittsburgh has found most of their games decided.

“He's awesome in the fourth quarter man. He rises up in those moments. He wants to be the reason why we're successful. He prepares his tail off… In some instances where people run from challenges, he runs to challenges… That's why his performances are so good in the fourth, those other quarters we'll work on,” Tomlin said, via Ari Meirov.

It's been one of two things for the Steelers this season, they lose in blowout fashion or they find a way to win in the final minutes of the game. Each of their victories has been decided by one score, and much of that has to do with issues the offense has faced early in the game.

Pickett and offensive coordinator Matt Canada have been largely criticized for the plays and decisions made on offense, but the problems that plague the team all game simply vanish in the fourth quarter. Pickett has the second highest PFF grade in the fourth quarter or overtime since Week 7 in 2022, accompanied by Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in that category.

Mike Tomlin has been known for having gritty, hard-nosed teams that battle for 60 minutes and this season it's no different. He's a competitor who's eager to get a victory any way he can get it, so it's not shocking that Tomlin is looking at the positives in Pickett's game right now.