Will Levis got the wind knocked out of him and failed to deliver for the Titans as they fell to Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris' Steelers.

Will Levis has finally inherited the starting quarterback role for the Tennesse Titans. He had a blast of a debut when they faced the Atlanta Falcons despite going up against three different quarterbacks for the duration of the whole game. There were a lot of hopes that he could replicate or even top that performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He got close to striking distance but just could not beat out Kenny Pickett and his weapons like Najee Harris. He unveiled his feelings after the loss in his latest statement, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans.

“Losing sucks. It's so hard to win games, and when you have an opportunity like that to win it at the end and it doesn't happen, it makes you feel a whole lot worse,” were the collection of words that Will Levis let out after the Titans lost to the Steelers.

The Titans quarterback left a lot to be desired in this matchup. He only notched 22 completions despite attempting 39 passes throughout the four quarters. This got the Titans 262 passing yards but it just was not enough to lead them to the end zone. His interception also did not help which gave Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris the edge.

The Titans' offensive line could also have helped him better in this game. They had allowed four sacks which knocked the wind out of Will Levis. There is still a lot to improve in the rookie's performance. But, all of that will get better over time. Will he redeem himself against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?