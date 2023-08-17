The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their second preseason game, a contest against the Buffalo Bills. Speaking on the possibility of seeing Kenny Pickett and the starting offense get more playing time in their second preseason tilt, head coach Mike Tomlin indicates that is a likely possibility, reports ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons.

“We'll play it by ear. I acknowledge that those guys are going to play. I will also acknowledge that they're going to play more. But what that is, as I stand here right now, I'd be lying if I gave you a direct answer.”

It seems pretty certain that Kenny Pickett and the first-team offense will be getting more time, although Mike Tomlin does say that he doesn't know how much more. There will probably be a pretty open dialogue between Tomlin and his starting quarterback, especially given how well Pickett has done in training camp.

“Man, I [Mike Tomlin] just like the way he's [Kenny Pickett] communicating with people. I like the way he comes in every day ready to compete. He's not overanalyzing the big picture too much, he's just trying to play his role in the creation of a great day and being there. I think other people, by virtue of his position, get their vibe off of that. His ability to remain singularly focused and hyper competitive, I think, is an asset to our unit and to our team.”

This will be music to Steelers fans ears as they look forward to the second year with Pickett at the helm. Tune into the Steelers versus Bills preseason game to see Pickett and the first-team offense get some more playing time than what they did in Week 1 of the preseason.