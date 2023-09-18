Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is working hard to ensure that his team does not fall to o-2 Monday night when they battle the Cleveland Browns. Fortunately, the Steelers' week 1 opponent might have provided them with valuable insight going into this divisional encounter.

After facing the unique Deebo Samuel in its season opener, Pittsburgh is preparing for another hybrid player in Cleveland's Elijah Moore.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They use him in a variety of ways. Really, we get a lot of carryover in terms of what San Fran was willing to with Deebo Samuel,” the Super Bowl-winning coach said on the Mike Tomlin Show, per Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot. “This guy {Moore} is in the backfield, he's outside the backfield, he's dynamic in similar ways. We have to deal with him in those ways.”

Despite being trounced 30-7 in Heinz Field by the San Francisco 49ers, the Steelers held Samuel to 63 total yards and no touchdowns. It stands to reason that they should be well-equipped to limit the dual nature of the Browns wide receiver. Though, Tomlin knows he still can't overlook Moore.

The former second-round pick, who Cleveland acquired in an offseason trade with the New York Jets, is just starting to tap into his rushing prowess. He tallied 10 carries for 59 yards in his first two years but had two runs for 19 yards in the first game of the season.

The 23-year-old also led the Browns with 43 receiving yards in their 24-3 win versus the Cincinnati Bengals. It is way too early to compare Elijah Moore to Deebo Samuel, but he has the potential to be a valuable offensive piece for head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Containing Moore will be one of multiple key objectives Tomlin and the Pittsburgh coaching staff must achieve if they are going to bounce back from last week's drubbing. We will see how solid this game plan is, and if players are able to execute it on the field.