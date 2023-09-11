The Pittsburgh Steelers started their season against the San Francisco 49ers, and lost by the score of 30-7, and Steelers receiver Calvin Austin III had a blunt take about the performance on Sunday.

“We got whooped,” Calvin Austin III said, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin described the loss as a “kick in the teeth.”

The Steelers fell down early against the 49ers, and quarterback Kenny Pickett spoke about how that impacted the game.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“When you get behind like that, it puts you in situations where you're forcing things that you shouldn't be forcing,” Kenny Pickett said, via DeFabo. “That's why the key is to stay in the game and not get down like that where you're trying to run and gun and score.”

Pickett also spoke about what it was like to face the 49ers defense, which is regarded as one of the best in the league.

“I think San Fran's starting defense is a little bit better than some teams in the preseason we played,” Pickett said, via DeFabo. “They're a good team, but at the end of the day, we didn't execute anywhere near the level that we need to and that we want to. We have to get a lot better.”

The Steelers will face another strong defense next week, as they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. It will be on the Steelers' offensive line to provide Pickett enough time to operate on offense, and that is no easy task against Myles Garrett and the rest of the Browns' pass rushers.