Fans will get to see Russell Wilson taking in-game snaps for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time this weekend. Head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and big offseason addition is going to “be a participant” in Saturday's preseason game versus the Buffalo Bills.

Assuming Wilson does not re-aggravate the calf injury he suffered last month, he will be in action. Normally, there is no need to trot out a 35-year-old QB until the third week of preseason play, but there are special circumstances in Pittsburgh. Although Wilson is No. 1 on the depth chart, Justin Fields could realistically win the starting job at some point. Therefore, Tomlin probably wants to make sure that Wilson is able to log a series or two before the regular season begins.

Steeler Nation is sharing their opinions on this decision, as opening kickoff draws ever so closer.

Fans weigh in on Russell Wilson playing in Steelers' preseason game

Because it is risky to slot a veteran in an exhibition matchup, some people are expressing skepticism regarding the move. “He’s 35 why is he playing in the preseason?” SportsArenaTz posted on X, formerly twitter. Wilson is new to the offense and will thus need to stay healthy in order to give the Steelers a fair chance at quickly building chemistry.

Others are feeling optimistic about the nine-time Pro Bowler playing against the Bills. “He’s finally Mr. Unlimited again,” one person said. Some fans are taking things even further, hinting at the resurgence of Russell Wilson. “This is gonna be different,” another posted.

A small sample size in a preseason game cannot accurately foretell a bounce-back season, but it can show fans that he is feeling comfortable in his new NFL home. An ugly end with the Denver Broncos severely obscured what was actually a solid 2023-24 campaign for No. 3. Wilson threw for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 66.4 percent of his passes and tossing just eight interceptions in 15 games.

Theoretically, he should post comparable, if not better stats with the Steelers. George Pickens is an electric wide receiver who has Pro Bowl upside (1,140 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season). Wilson might be the experienced signal-caller who can unlock his full potential.

Fans might want to temper their expectations until they see how this union unfolds during the upcoming season. An impressive series on Saturday night might make that a tad tougher to do, however.