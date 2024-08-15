The Pittsburgh Steelers face off against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at home. The big question is whether or not Russell Wilson will suit up as the veteran quarterback is dealing with a calf injury. Well, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gave an update on Wilson's status on Thursday, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

‘Russell Wilson is “scheduled to be a participant” vs. Buffalo Bills “if he doesn't have a setback,” Mike Tomlin says.'

As Pryor reports, the condition is whether or not Wilson has a setback before then. If not, he is in line to play against the Bills and make his debut for the Steelers.

Furthermore, it looks like Wilson will play four series with the other starters, per Ari Meirov.

“Russell Wilson is expected to make his #Steelers preseason debut on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. The plan is for him to play four series with the offensive starters.'

Russell Wilson “feeling good” with calf injury

Rusell Wilson has been dealing with a nagging calf injury, one that has raised questions about whether or not Justin Fields will end up winning the QB1 job.

However, Wilson recently stated that he is “feeling good” in his recovery: “Obviously, over the last two weeks, I’ve really been building up a lot more reps in team drills. That’s been great. I’ve been full [practice] for the last several days…I’m feeling good. I’m ahead of schedule. I’m just staying the course.”

Wilson joined the Steelers in the offseason in free agency and then Fields was acquired via a trade as the Chicago Bears began a new era with top draft pick Caleb Williams. So, both quarterbacks are trying to learn a new offense and revitalize their careers in Pittsburgh.

Now, all signs point to Wilson playing in the preseason game against the Bills, as long as there are no setbacks.