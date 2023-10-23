The Pittsburgh Steelers returned from their bye week with the assignment of facing the Los Angeles Rams on the road. After falling behind by 17-10 margin in the 3rd quarter, the Steelers rallied in front of their many fans who made the trip to SoFi Stadium and pulled out a 24-17 victory for head coach Mike Tomlin.

Mike Tomlin on Joey Porter Jr.: “Looked like he stood up like a big dog.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 22, 2023

Steelers fans. Best in the world. Home game 3000 miles from the 412. pic.twitter.com/hOugNZPxiL — Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) October 22, 2023

After the game, Tomlin credited linebacker Joey Porter Jr. for his performance against the Rams. Porter did not have a huge statistical game as he was credited with 3 tackles and 1 pass defensed, but his presence and speed helped the Steelers defense close down the Rams offense after Darrell Henderson Jr. scored midway through the 3rd period.

“Looked like he stood up like a big dog,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers improved their record to 4-2 with the victory, and they came closer to playing a complete game than they did in any of their earlier wins. Quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 17 of 25 passes for 230 yards and while he did not throw a touchdown pass, he also kept it clean on the interception side of the ledger.

The Steelers saw wide receiver George Pickens have a big game as he caught 5 passes from the quarterback for 107 yards. Pittsburgh also got just enough from the ground game as Najee Harris ran for 53 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Warren added 32 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Mike Tomlin saw the Steelers defense force a missed field goal and two punts on the Rams final 3 possessions of the game. Minkah Fitzpatrick led the Steelers with 11 tackles, while Cole Holcomb had 8 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. T.J. Watt had 1 tackle and 1 interception for Pittsburgh.