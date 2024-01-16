Mike Tomlin should be back.

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their season end on Monday with a 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Immediately, questions swirled about Mike Tomlin's future with the organization, and he was seen leaving the press conference as soon as a reporter asked a question about his contract. However, Tomlin himself has apparently shut down those rumors, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

‘In a team meeting today, Mike Tomlin told #Steelers players the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded and he plans on coaching the team in 2024, sources say. Tomlin, who is entering the final year of his contract, is expected to address the media later this week.'

So, it seems as if Tomlin expects to be the Steelers head coach in 2024, the final year of his contract. With a flurry of coaching changes around the league, including Bill Belichick leaving the New England Patriots, Tomlin would've been a top option if made available.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are also dealing with questions of their own after early playoff losses, and time will tell if either Nick Sirianni or Mike McCarthy move on.

Tomlin has a 173-100 regular season record and has never had a losing season in 17 years, which is as impressive as it gets. On top of that, he is currently the longest-tenured active head coach after Belichick and the Patriots parted ways.

A lot can change over the next few weeks, but the expectation is that Mike Tomlin will be the head coach for the Steelers next season.