Mike Tomlin had no time for that.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers' season over, speculations about the future of Mike Tomlin as the team's head coach going forward are expected to get more intense — and that's even though he did not spit out a single word when he was asked about his future with the team following Pittsburgh's 31-17 road loss in the AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tomlin appear to still have no interest in tackling questions about his contract with the Steelers despite Pittsburgh's exit from Super Bowl contention. During the postgame press conference after the Bills game, Tomlin immediately left the podium when a reporter tried to know more about his contract situation,

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walked off the podium as soon as a reporter asked about his contract situation 🧐pic.twitter.com/YvAGuBDOhB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2024

What does the future look like for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers?

What's known at the moment is that the Steelers want to extend Tomlin's deal with the team. However, it doesn't seem that Tomlin is ready to decide on it yet. He still has a year left on his current contract, and will probably need a little more time at least to make a decision. It's also probably not just a good time for Tomlin to think about a potential contract negotiation with Pittsburgh, as the Steelers just suffered a season-ending loss.

The 2023 NFL season is the 17th year of Tomlin as the Steelers' head coach. He has already established a legendary resume with the Steelers regardless of his looming decision. Should the Steelers and Tomlin eventually — and shockingly — part ways, there shouldn't be a lack of interest from the other teams in the Super Bowl-winning head coach, who started coaching Pittsburgh in 2007.