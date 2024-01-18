Mike Tomlin supports Kenny Pickett as the Steelers' starting quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some questions to answer this offseason. One area of concern is the quarterback situation, as nobody is sure what's in store for Kenny Pickett. However, it sounds like Mike Tomlin likes the idea of Pickett running the offense, but there is a catch.

Tomlin seemingly wants to bring in some competition for the quarterback position, according to Steelers team writer, Dale Lolley. At the very least, the veteran head coach would like for Mason Rudolph to return next season.

“Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Kenny Pickett is QB1 with the team, but the team will bring in competition. Said he would like to bring Mason Rudolph back, but notes that he is a free agent.”

Considering Pittsburgh made the playoffs, they're not necessarily in a position to draft a new quarterback. There is the possibility of trading up, but that would cost a ton of assets the Steelers might not be able to afford. So, bringing in someone to challenge Kenny Pickett makes a ton of sense.

As of now, it's not clear what the free agent market is going to look like. However, it's speculated guys like Russell Wilson and Ryan Tannehill will hit the free agent market. If that's the case, the Steelers might want to considering signing one of them this offseason.

Pickett only played in 12 games this season and totaled just 2,070 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. Steelers fans have complained about the offensive play calling, so maybe an improvement at offensive coordinator will solve a ton of problems. But it is concerning to see Kenny Pickett struggle in his second year. We'll see if he can bounce back next season and overcome this sophomore slump.