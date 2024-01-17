Najee Harris drops an eye-opening admission.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently reeling from their Wild Card elimination at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. From all the drama about Mike Tomlin's status with the team to Najee Harris' comments about needing more discipline and structure, all does not seem well in Steel City at the moment.

Harris, in particular, revealed another aspect that may have contributed to Monday's game result. The running back spoke to the media and disclosed that the Steelers expected Buffalo to run a two-high defense, something the Bills have shown throughout the season.

However, Sean McDermott decided to go with a one-high, adding an extra safety near the line of scrimmage to slow down the Steelers' run game.

Harris then revealed that Pittsburgh's counter-strategy was “to run it anyway,” per Steelers Now's Nick Farabaugh

The running back finished with just 37 rushing yards on 12 carries in a game that was postponed a day late due to a snowstorm.

The Steelers fall to the Bills

It also didn't help that the Steelers had no answer to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback put on a clinic, throwing three touchdown passes and adding a 52-yard touchdown run. Overall, Allen accumulated 277 yards (203 passing and 74 rushing).

On the other hand, Mason Rudolph threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns but it was not enough for the Steelers to overcome the early lead built by Buffalo.

Early in the second quarter, the Bills saw themselves up 21-0. Rudolph's two touchdown passes and a field goal by Chris Boswell cut the lead down. However, Josh Allen's final touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir in the fourth sealed the game for Buffalo.

Najee Harris and Co. now enter the offseason and await the decisions that the Steelers organization will decide on moving forward.