As the Pittsburgh Steelers get set for a clash against the San Francisco 49ers to kick off their 2023 season, there is uncertainty surrounding the Niners' best player, Nick Bosa. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is in the midst of a holdout and has not been with the team for well over a month as he seeks a new contract.

The Steelers went through a similar situation with TJ Watt in 2021, only for the two sides to agree to a new deal two days before Pittsburgh's first game of the season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is not taking any chances in their preparation for the Week 1 matchup.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“Yes we are preparing for Nick Bosa,” Tomlin said, via Nick Farabaugh. “It's prudent for us to prepare like he's going to be there….we were in a similar situation with T.J. a few years ago at the 11th hour….he showed up in stadium and he was T.J. Watt, that's what those guys do.”

Watt was with the Steelers for much of his holdout but did not practice with the team nor play in any preseason games in 2021. He didn’t miss a beat upon his return to the field as he racked up two sacks and forced a fumble in Pittsburgh's season-opener.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Nick Bosa had the same sort of impact upon his return to the field despite him being away from the team entirely during his holdout.

The Steelers are doing their due diligence as they draw up their game plan for the 49ers. Pittsburgh wants to be ready for Bosa whether he's on the field or not.