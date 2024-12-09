Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers added wide receiver George Pickens to their injury report late in Week 14. Consequently, they chose to make him inactive for their December 8 game against the Cleveland Browns.

After the Steelers' 27-14 victory over the Browns, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media, and provided clarity on his decision to deactivate wide receiver George Pickens and bring Scotty Miller onto the active roster for Sunday’s matchup.

Mike Tomlin opting not to play Pickens against the Browns

“GP was listed as questionable. We didn’t feel like he was going to be able to play the type of number of snaps that we thought it’d be worth putting him in a uniform, to be quite honest with you,” the Steelers head coach said towards the media. “We didn’t want a small problem to become a big problem. So we put a helmet on Scotty Miller.”

Pickens appeared on the injury report on Friday with a hamstring issue and was initially listed as questionable. Although there were rumors that he might play, Tomlin decided against it, and fortunately, the decision paid off.

Without Pickens in the lineup, the Steelers' offense struggled and relied more on the run game. They also leaned on the defense and special teams to carry much of the load. However, Scotty Miller stepped up in the second half, making key plays to help the Steelers get revenge for their November loss to the Browns.

Miller led the Pittsburgh wide receivers with 38 receiving yards on three receptions.

Tomlin emphasized after the Week 14 win that his focus should remain on the players available, rather than those like Pickens who are sidelined. Tomlin also commended Miller, who played on December 8 for the first time since Week 8.

“Most of the time, when you put the helmets on the healthy guys, man, they take care of the rest,” said Tomlin. “Scotty made some plays for us. Thankful for that.

Scotty Miller stepping up for the Steelers

Miller’s key moment came on third-and-7 in the fourth quarter when he grabbed a 21-yard pass along the sideline. At first, it seemed like he might have stepped out of bounds, but the replay clearly showed that Miller kept both feet in, making the first-down reception.

Two plays after Miller’s reception, Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson fumbled the ball, but cornerback James Pierre quickly responded by intercepting Browns quarterback Jameis Winston shortly after. Miller's crucial catch helped set up strong field position and allowed the Steelers to manage the clock in their 13-point victory.

The Browns' defensive strategy likely shifted to more man-to-man coverage without Pickens, testing the Steelers' receiving depth, which is considered one of the weakest in the league.

Miller and other veterans contributed enough for the Steelers to secure their 21st consecutive regular-season home win against Cleveland. Mike Williams, who hadn't caught a pass in the previous three games, registered 3 receptions for 36 yards. Van Jefferson had 1 reception, but it resulted in a 10-yard touchdown.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth led the Steelers in receiving yards with 48 and also found the end zone.

The Steelers improved to 10-3, extending their lead in the AFC North to two games following the Week 14 victory.

With the postseason approaching, Tomlin emphasized that preserving George Pickens' health for the upcoming crucial games was the team's top priority. While some fans might try to stir up controversy, the situation is straightforward: Pickens was listed as questionable, and both Tomlin and the Steelers decided it was better to avoid further injury by holding him out.