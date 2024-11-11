The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 10, squeaking out with a 28-27 victory thanks to a nice trick from Russell Wilson and a game-winning touchdown from new wideout Mike Williams, acquired from the Jets on the trade deadline. As the Steelers trailed by six in the fourth quarter, with time running out, Williams ran a go route to the end zone from Wilson's left. Then, the quarterback threw his first pass to the new wide receiver, who completed the go-ahead touchdown.

When the press asked Williams if he'd ever ran that route with the Steelers since the trade, the WR was forthcoming and hilarious.

“None. I didn't run it one time,” he said, per Steelers beat reporter Mike DeFabo on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 10: Steelers def. Commanders

After helping the Steelers beat the Commanders in Week 10, Russell Wilson commended new trade deadline acquisition Mike Williams for scoring the game-winning touchdown.

“It was a big-time catch by Mike,” Wilson said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. In the victory, Wilson also tied Matthew Stafford for the most game-winning fourth-quarter drives in the NFL since 2012, with 40.

“I just try to give him a chance and let him do his thing. As a guy that's had [two] thousand-yard seasons in his career, a guy who's made plays, a guy who's faced some adversity. You love it when guys face adversity and they come through on the other end of it,” the QB added.

With the victory, Wilson also became 3-0 with the Steelers ever since replacing Justin Fields as starting play-caller.

“It's a credit to Mike, just studying the film and understanding all the extra time that we put in this week, just having confidence in the people around you,” Wilson continued.

After languishing with the Jets thanks to poor chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, Mike Williams is now with the top team in the AFC North, the 7-2 Steelers.

He may have also filled a receiving need that the Steelers have wanted to address since the offseason, after rumored attempts to trade for the 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk and, then, the Raiders' (now the Jets') Davante Adams.

Can Williams help push the Steelers over the top?