Following the New York Jets' tough 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Aaron Rodgers clarified he was “simply answering a question honestly” and that he won't hesitate to criticize anyone, whether it's wide receiver Mike Williams or himself, per Michael Davis Smith of Pro Football Talk.

“I think if you watch my press conferences, I’ve started with myself when I’ve made mistakes,” Rodgers said. “That’s the standard for everybody. There were a lot of mistakes throughout the night, but if you’re looking at just that play, that’s what the question was, ‘what happened on that play?'

“It was two verticals to the right side and Mike needed to get to the red line, which would have been a big gain. So I wasn’t calling Mike out for anything but his responsibility and the details on that play. I have a lot of love and respect for Mike. He does some nice things for us. On that play he wasn’t in the right spot. You can make more of that if you want to, but we all should be held to a standard.

“I hold myself to a standard of greatness and when it hasn’t been there — which it hasn’t been at certain times — I’ve stood up and said, ‘I’ve got to play better. I wasn’t good enough tonight.’ Hopefully it’s an example for everybody else to start with themselves. But that question was what happened on the last play, I said what happened on the last play.”

The man can't seem to help himself. There is no one in his ear telling him, “Hey, maybe it's not a great idea to tell the entire world every thought that pops into your head.”

Unsurprisingly, the Jets have added Williams to the trading block. By the way, Aaron Rodgers had nothing to do with Robert Saleh's firing, had no idea it was coming and resents any suggestion that he did.

The Jets are a joke and no one's laughing

While on the Coach Podcast, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on the Jets' dysfunction and how their problems are bigger than Robert Saleh.

“They’ve overall played pretty good defense over the last few years, that’s been a pretty solid group,” Belichick said. “The rest of the organization just has the appearance of dysfunctionality has been tough. That’s the ownership, that’s personnel, that’s coaching. Where exactly that falls I’m not sure but it just hasn’t looked good.”

The Jets' insistence on tying their fortunes to Aaron Rodgers's whims is proving to be a failure. How long it takes ownership and the front office to see that is anyone's guess.