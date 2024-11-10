The Pittsburgh Steelers won a thrilling game against the Washington Commanders 28-27 on Sunday. Their defense came up big and Russell Wilson secured another win. An unlikely hero came through on offense in the fourth quarter for Pittsburgh. Wide receiver Mike Williams, who was just traded from the Jets, caught the game-winning touchdown for the Steelers.

Williams ran a streak down the left side and a patented Wilson touch pass hit him right in the hands. The veterans connected for the touchdown with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Williams was on a limited snap count but made his plays count with his first touchdown of the season.

The Steelers' defense bottled up Jayden Daniels and the Commanders on the ensuing drive. They benefitted from a questionable spot of the ball on a fourth down play and got a first down of their own to seal the win.

How does Mike Williams fit with the Steelers?

The touchdown that Williams caught in his first game with the Steelers is why he is a perfect fit for the team. He made a career catching go routes and goal-line passes from Justin Herbert and no one throws better deep balls than Russell Wilson. The veteran put this ball on a platter for Williams, who is as sure-handed as it comes.

Williams did not vibe with Aaron Rodgers during his short tenure with the New York Jets. He was the intended target on similar plays for two consecutive game-sealing interceptions. Rodgers took to the media to subtly dish on Williams and his route running. Davante Adams moved to the Jets shortly after.

Williams was traded to the Steelers even after Allen Lazard was placed on injured reserve. The fifth-round pick that went back to New York was enough to deplete their wide receiver depth.