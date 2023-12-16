The Colts will be looking to get back on track against the Steelers in Week 15 after a strange Week 14 loss to the Bengals.

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the more surprising playoff contenders as we enter Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. After drafting Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, this was largely expected to be a rebuild year. Instead, they are 7-6 and sitting in the seventh seed of the AFC playoff picture, making their upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers very important. With kickoff right around the corner, it's time to reveal our Colts Week 15 predictions.

The Colts saw their four-game win streak get snapped by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 in fairly surprising fashion, as Indy was expected to roll over a Bengals squad that is just getting used to playing with Jake Browning instead of Joe Burrow under center. They ended up getting blown out, though, making their Week 15 contest a must-win game.

With both teams at 7-6 and in the hunt for a wild card spot, this game is going to be a hard-fought battle. While it may not necessarily be explosive, these two squads will be willing to do whatever they can to win, and it should make for some high stakes football. So without further ado, let's get into these predictions for the Colts.

Colts CB Kenny Moore will record his second two-interception game of the season

Kenny Moore has returned to form this season after breaking out in 2021 before struggling in 2022. Moore's been leading the way in Indianapolis' secondary again this year (81 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 INT, 6 PD, 8 TFL, 2 QB Hits, 2 TD), and he's going to have his work cut out for him in this game with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens leading the way in the Steelers wide receiver room.

Of Moore's three picks on the season, two of them came during the Colts Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, and he took both of them to the house for a pick-six. The talented corner took advantage of Bryce Young twice that week, and he could do the same against Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers in this one.

Chances are Moore will spend most of the game lined up against Johnson, who will see his fair share of targets throughout the game. Moore will get the best of Trubisky twice in the first half though, pushing his interception tally up to five on the year with a pair of thefts against Pittsburgh's embattled quarterback.

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. will have another 10 reception, 100+ yard game

There have been a lot of positive developments this season for the Colts, but Michael Pittman Jr.'s jump to superstardom might just be the most impressive of the bunch. It's not like we didn't know Pittman was good, but he could realistically set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards in just Week 15 against the Steelers.

Pittman has been one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league this year (95 REC, 984 YDS, 4 TD), and always seems poised for a solid day at the office. Against a Steelers defense that is going to be putting lots of pressure on Gardner Minshew under center, he will likely be looking Pittman's way quite a bit in order to try to get the ball out to avoid getting sacked.

The Steelers will do their best to limit Pittman, but chances are they won't have much success. The talented wideout has been getting stronger as the season has gone on, as he's recorded at least eight receptions and 84 yards in each of his past four games. It may not be a pretty offensive game, but Pittman should have another ten catch, 100-yard performance for Indianapolis.

The Colts will grind out a 16-13 victory over the Steelers

The Colts and Steelers are both in pretty similar spots heading into this game, and the potential playoff implications of this game have helped up the ante for what could be a pretty gross game of football. Indianapolis' offense has the ability to pop off, but against Pittsburgh's high-octane defense, that isn't going to be very easy to accomplish.

Indy will get off to a quick start, scoring a touchdown on their first drive courtesy of Zack Moss, but they will be locked out of the end zone after that, kicking three field goals the rest of the way. Thankfully, Moore and company will keep the Steelers offense quiet, which gives the Colts offense some margin for error throughout the game.

Things will seemingly come to a stall in the fourth quarter, but Minshew will work some of his magic on the last drive of the game to put Indianapolis into field goal range. Matt Gay will make his third and final kick of the day, pushing the Colts record to 8-6 on the season, improving their chances of finding their way out of the crowded AFC into the playoffs.