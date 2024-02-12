Mitchell Trubisky's time with Pittsburgh has reached its end.

The Pittsburgh Steelers look to reload after a solid but unsatisfying 2023-24 season. Thus, after a two-year partnership, the Steelers are parting ways with 29-year-old quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Mike Garafolo reports. The move makes room for the start of a new offensive era.

Steelers turn a new leaf after Mitchell Trubisky parting

Trubisky signed with Pittsburgh in the spring of 2022. He had a solid debut season for the Steelers, throwing for 1,252 yards and four touchdowns in seven games played.

Then, he threw for 632 passing yards and four TDs in 2023-24. Still, he has not been the answer Pittsburgh was looking for.

Pittsburgh finished the season at 10-7 and barely squeezed into an AFC Wild Card spot. Unfortunately, the team lost 31-17 to the Buffalo Bills. Questions of the Steelers' QB leadership blazed the entire year.

NFL Network previously reported that Pittsburgh would look to shake things up at the position during the offseason. In addition to Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph's futures are in question. It appears the Steelers have taken a stance on Trubisky, who had no guaranteed money left on his deal, but what about Picket and Rudolph?

Pittsburgh is expected to boast Pickett as QB1 entering the 2024-25 offseason. However, head coach Mike Tomlin said “there will be competition” for the starting spot.

Newly hired offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could look to add veteran QB Ryan Tannehill to the mix. The 35-year-old had one of his best years with the Tennessee Titans when Smith was the offensive coordinator there in 2020.

All in all, it will be interesting to see who plays a greater role in Pittsburgh's offense after Mitchell Trubisky's departure.