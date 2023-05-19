Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and backup QB Mitchell Trubisky are reportedly working on a contract extension. The deal is reportedly for two years, with Trubisky set to make $8 million guaranteed during the first season, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor and Jeremy Fowler.

Kenny Pickett is considered the Steelers’ QB of the future. He took over starting duties in 2022 and although he didn’t set the league on fire, Pickett displayed signs of promise. Trubisky, despite losing his grip on the stating role, is still viewed as a key piece to the roster. His veteran prowess is important for Pittsburgh in helping with Pickett’s development. Additionally, he is a capable option if needed to play in 2023.

Trubisky has been in the league since 2017, breaking into the NFL with the Chicago Bears. He remained in Chicago through the 2020 campaign before joining the Buffalo Bills in 2021. After just one season in Buffalo, Pickett became the Steelers starting quarterback in 2022. He ultimately appeared in seven total games with Pittsburgh, throwing for 1,252 yards to go along with four passing touchdowns.

Trubisky’s numbers don’t jump off the page by any means, but he’s still in a good situation. The Steelers are on the verge of contending once again, and Trubisky is set to earn an impressive salary for a backup quarterback. He would surely prefer to start, but this is a quality scenario for a backup.

The Steelers will be an intriguing team to follow in 2023-24. They’ve made a number of impactful roster moves and could make a playoff run during the upcoming season.