Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and said he is finishing up an extension for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Mitchell Trubisky was the week 1 starter for the Steelers in the 2022 season, but Kenny Pickett eventually took over the role. Trubisky is expected to be the backup quarterback to Kenny Pickett in the 2023 season. He is viewed as a reliable backup and good locker room presence, according to Pryor.

The extension makes sense, because Trubisky’s cap hit was set to be $10 million in 2023. An extension would likely lower that number and give Omar Khan and the Steelers more cap flexibility for the season. It is a two-year extension that lowers the cap hit, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Trubisky has been in the NFL since 2017, when he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Bears had success in the 2018 season, making the playoffs with Trubisky under center. He was let go after four seasons, then signed with the Buffalo Bills to be the backup to Josh Allen. Then Trubisky signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2022 season.

The Steelers are ultimately hoping that Kenny Pickett becomes their franchise quarterback. If it does not work out with Pickett, they have Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in the quarterback room. The team just re-signed Mason Rudolph to a one-year contract on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see whether the Steelers carry three quarterbacks into the regular season, or they opt to go with two to give them an extra roster spot for other positions.