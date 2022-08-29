Pittsburgh Steelers fans know that Najee Harris is one hell of a hard worker. The running back took on a heavy workload last season for the offense without any complaints. His work ethic is one of his best traits, other than, well, being really good at football. Pittsburgh is expecting big things out of him in the upcoming season.

It seems like Najee Harris was hard at work preparing for his sophomore season. After the Steelers’ preseason win over the Detroit Lions, the running back was interviewed by a reporter. Harris was asked about what “fun” things he did in the offseason. Hilariously, Harris seemed flabbergasted by the question, sheepishly replying that he went to Mexico. (via ClutchPoints)

Najee Harris did not know how to answer this 🤣pic.twitter.com/XpMNsq4ZGE — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 29, 2022

Harris’ answers gives us two possibilities: either the Steelers star legitimately didn’t have fun during his offseason… or he had too much fun. Either way, Harris’ awkward answer made for a hilarious clip.

The Steelers have high expectations for Najee Harris in the 2022 season, and for good reason. Harris was drafted last season in the first round, and he balled out big time for Pittsburgh. He immediately became one of the best rushers in the league, going for 1,200 yards in his rookie year. His presence was a big reason why the team was able to sneak into the playoffs.

Now, Harris will have a revamped offense to run behind. Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett figure to be the main signal-callers for the Steelers. With a new-look offense, can Najee Harris sustain his incredible pace from his rookie season.