The running back position for the Pittsburgh Steelers has long been a goldmine for fantasy football players, but the emergence of Jaylen Warren behind Najee Harris has created some uncertainty about how the Steelers will utilize their backfield moving forward. Heading into Week 3, Jaylen Warren is expected to take on a bigger role, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: Expect #Steelers RB Jaylen Warren to get a bigger role; #Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs will receive the bulk of the carries; #Giants RB Saquon Barkley (high-ankle sprain) has a chance to play next week. pic.twitter.com/eyDrMvFvnY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

Harris has 16 carries for 74 yards in two games this season, with two receptions for three yards. Warren has nine carries for 26 yards, but has added lots of value in the passing game, recording nine receptions for 78 yards.

Warren looked like the more explosive back in preseason for the Steelers as well, leading to some speculation that he could take over the starting job this year. While the Steelers haven't done that quite yet, getting Warren more touches may eventually lead to that role switch.

Najee Harris recorded over 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons, but struggled last year to rip off any big plays. Harris is averaging just 3.9 yards per attempt on his career, while Warren is averaging 4.7 yards per attempt.

The Steelers have struggled to get anything going offensively in the first two weeks after matching up with two of the best defensive units in the league in the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. Providing second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett with more playmakers is likely a priority in Pittsburgh, and Warren has shown the ability to break off big plays in the past.

The Steelers are in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in Week 3, where fantasy football managers will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the backfield split for the Steelers moving forward.