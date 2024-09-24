The Pittsburgh Steelers now hold a 3-0 record after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 in Week 3. However, running back Najee Harris endured an injury scare. Harris received an important injury update on Tuesday, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: #Steelers RB Najee Harris, who was seen in the locker room with a sling on his right arm on Monday, is expected to be fine and is likely to be ready for Sunday’s game vs the #Colts. There doesn’t seem to be any concern,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It has been a respectable start to the season for the Steelers. They have been able to find success despite Russell Wilson's injury as Justin Fields leads the way. Pittsburgh looks like a potential playoff team. Having Najee Harris on the field will be of the utmost importance.

Harris, 26, has played an impactful role so far to begin the 2024 campaign.

Najee Harris making big impact amid Steelers' strong start to 2024 season

Harris, who is in his fourth NFL season, has rushed for 209 yards through three games in 2024. The running back has yet to score a touchdown, but he is still making a big impact.

He has also recorded seven receptions for 30 yards. Fields and Harris are seemingly developing chemistry with one another as the Steelers' offense continues to play fairly well.

Harris has endured his share of ups and downs over the past couple of seasons. He made the Pro Bowl during his rookie season in 2021. Harris was not quite as productive in 2022 and 2023, but he still had respectable numbers. Perhaps he can emerge as a star once again in 2024.

According to Schultz, Harris is expected to be ready for Week 4. The Steelers and Colts will go head-to-head on Sunday. Indianapolis defeated the Chicago Bears 21-16 in Week 3, ultimately earning their first win of the year. They are looking to build off the momentum from the win.

However, the Steelers' strong start to the '24 campaign should place them in a quality position to improve to 4-0.