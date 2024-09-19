The Pittsburgh Steelers named Russell Wilson the team’s starting quarterback prior to the start of the 2024 season. However, he has yet to make his debut with the team as an injury has held Wilson out of action over the first two weeks. Backup QB Justin Fields has started in Wilson’s place and the Steelers are off to a surprising 2-0 start, sitting atop the AFC North.

Wilson is still dinged up and missing practice and the team anticipates Fields making his third consecutive start in Week Three. Still, the veteran signal caller is making progress. “I’m definitely gaining ground. I feel good. I was able to do a lot more work today, yesterday, so we’re getting better every day,” Wilson said via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on X.

After taking hometown hero Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 draft out of Pittsburgh, the Steelers moved on after just two seasons. The team brought in veteran passer Russell Wilson on a one-year, $1.2 million contract and also added Fields to the quarterback room during the offseason.

Russell Wilson “getting better every day” as he works back from a calf injury

Wilson won the starting job in training camp but a calf injury has kept him sidelined. In his place, Justin Fields has played well enough to come away with back-to-back wins on the road. Fields hasn’t lit the world on fire but he’s limited turnovers and done enough to keep the Steelers competitive.

In Pittsburgh’s season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, Fields was 17/23 for 156 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 14 carries for 57 yards on the ground in Week One. The following week, Fields went 13/20 for 117 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding 27 rushing yards in the Steelers 13-6 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The team is expected to make Wilson the starter once he’s healthy enough to play. But not everyone agrees with that strategy. The Steelers could stay with the hot hand even after Wilson is cleared to play, allowing Fields to hang onto the starting role. Former Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger thinks Fields should remain the team’s starter for what it’s worth. Still, Wilson should get an opportunity to lead the Steelers when he’s over his calf ailment. Whether he can keep the job is another question.