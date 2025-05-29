New York Jets' Allen Lazard is starting a new chapter amid Pittsburgh Steelers trade rumors. However, this “new chapter” is in reference to him proposing to his girlfriend, Camila Escribens.

Lazard shared a joint post with Escribens on Tuesday, May 28, with photos of the moment on a beach in Montauk, N.Y beach under a heart-shaped flower arch where the NFL star got down on one knee to propose. He captioned the post, “Onto the next chapter…[ring emoji] 05.18.25.”

It's unclear when the two began dating, but the first photo on Instagram shows her supporting him at a game at MetLife Stadium.

“Go jets baby,” she captioned the post.

What Does Allen Lazard Think Of Steelers Trade Rumors?

The Jets receiver has been sparking trade rumors while the NFL is in its offseason. He recently responded to those rumors by posting a GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio's Jordan Belfort's famous “I'm not f*****g leaving!” scene from Martin Scorsese's Wolf of Wall Street.

The reaction to the trade rumors is because it was suspected that Lazard would leave the Jets and follow Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, both athletes have been vocal about where they want to be and what priorities lie ahead for them separately.

“I'm in a serious relationship,” Rodgers told McAfee last month. “I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I have made. I have a couple of people in my inner, inner circle who are battling some difficult stuff. So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention.”

“Because the conversations have been had,” the Super Bowl champion continued. “There's no more contemplation. I'm taking care of my people right now, and I'm taking care of my personal life responsibilities, and I'm keeping the conversation open as well.”

Last season, Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury and the Jets signed Justin Fields for a 2 year, $40,000,000 contract including $15,000,000 signing bonus, and $30,000,000 guaranteed. Last season, Fields was on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As for Lazard, he is making the Jets his home for now as he enters his third year with the organization. He had a decent season with catching five touchdowns and averaged over 14 yards per catch. In total, he has caught 60 passes for 841 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Jets.