May 25, 2025 at 11:40 AM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an awkward phase as a franchise. Pittsburgh kept its amazing streak of winning seasons alive in 2024, even if it didn't result in playoff success. Now the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback position ahead of the 2025 NFL season. One sports commentators cautioned the Steelers against signing one veteran quarterback.

ESPN's Michael Wilbon is not a fan of Rodgers to Pittsburgh. Wilbon issued a bold warning to the Steelers during a segment on Get Up on Friday.

“They're making a mistake if they let him anywhere near their building,” Wilbon declared. “What are we talking about? People just look at actually what happens in sports. Aaron Rodgers has not been relevant as a quarterback in the NFL for four or five seasons. What are we talking about?”

Unfortunately for Wilbon, the Steelers do seem very interested in Rodgers.

Pittsburgh invited Rodgers to visit the team facility back in March. However, Rodgers has yet to sign a contract in Pittsburgh despite what looks like mutual interest from both sides.

“The hallmark of the Pittsburgh Steelers is not stupidity,” Wilbon continued. “It's a smart organization that make [the right moves] over decades. And they're going to bring Aaron Rodgers, with all his drama, into that room? Really? The Mike Tomlin who we know, he's really going to deal with that nonsense? For a guy who can't play!”

Wilbon was quick to clarify that Rodgers has been a good NFL quarterback, but made it clear that he is no longer a star.

“Yes he will wear a gold jacket, he's earned it, but he's not wearing it now,” Wilbon concluded. “He's not going to play in a gold jacket. The fact that we have spent this much time talking about Aaron Rodgers…is insane.”

Will Aaron Rodgers ever sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

It is now fair to wonder whether Aaron Rodgers will ever sign with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh's ownership make it clear that they will not wait forever to sign Rodgers.

Adding Rodgers could be a popular move with fans and players. Steelers rookie Will Howard admitted that he would love to play with Rodgers.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Howard said. “That’s all over my head. But I’d love to be in a room and learn from him. Again, who knows what’s going to happen. I have no idea, and that’s above my head.”

Time may be running out to get a deal done though.

Multiple sources have highlighted May 27th as a natural deadline for Rodgers to sign in Pittsburgh.

It will be interesting to see if any news breaks about a Rodgers signing on Tuesday.