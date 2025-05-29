Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley revealed an emotional message from his wife following the team’s season-ending loss in the Western Conference Finals. After the Timberwolves fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-94 in Game 5, Conley shared that his wife, Mary, sent him a three-word text: “I’m so sorry.”

“Her three words were, ‘I’m so sorry.’ I know she doesn’t know what to say,” Conley told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “She knows how much time I put into it and how much sacrifice I make away from them and how I treat my mind and body after this process. I will call her after this, but it still hurts.”

Mike Conley weighs heartbreak as Timberwolves fall again in Western Conference Finals

The Timberwolves were eliminated in the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year. Conley, 37, played 22 minutes in the decisive Game 5, recording two steals, one assist and a block. It was a difficult night for the veteran, who reflected on the moment as he walked off the floor at Paycom Center.

“When I was walking off the floor I was thinking, ‘Not again.’ It was a nightmare, man,” Conley said. “Hearing the music and the fans, it was kind of a moment where you hope it ain’t your last chance. You look at every last detail of everything going through your mind. You don’t want to forget it. And you don’t want it to be your last memory of it.”

Conley just completed his 17th NBA season and his second full campaign with the Timberwolves. The former All-Star has now made three trips to the Western Conference Finals, previously reaching the stage in 2013 with the Memphis Grizzlies against the San Antonio Spurs.

During the 2024-25 regular season, Conley averaged 8.2 points, 4.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game across 71 appearances. He shot 40% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc while playing 24.7 minutes per contest. In the 2025 playoffs, his production declined, averaging 6.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 30.2% from the field and 33.3% from three in 15 games.

The Timberwolves entered the postseason with championship aspirations but were ultimately overmatched by a young and surging Thunder team led by newly crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With uncertainty looming over Conley’s future, Minnesota faces a pivotal offseason as the franchise looks to build on back-to-back conference finals appearances.