The Pittsburgh Steelers rumors continue to swirl that the franchise is all-in on potentially signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, there is still a chance that it doesn't happen, especially considering he has yet to announce his final decision. All signs point to Kirk Cousins being the second option, however, ESPN's Ryan Clark dumps cold water all over that idea with a savage Allen Iverson quote.

During an appearance on “NFL on ESPN,” Clark responded to the trade speculation around the Steelers and Cousins. He's not a fan of the idea whatsoever and claims that acquiring Cousins wouldn't change anything in Pittsburgh's quarterback room. Ultimately, he doesn't believe the 36-year-old quarterback is the answer at quarterback, which just so happens to be Iverson's nickname.

“The last time I checked, Allen Iverson was the answer because it sure ain't Kirk Cousins.”

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason to be the team's starting quarterback. However, the organization turned around and used the No. 8 pick overall of the 2024 NFL Draft on Michael Penix Jr.

The four-time Pro Bowler failed to finish the season as the starter, as Atlanta pulled him out of the fourth quarter of the 38-6 Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos. Penix started each contest for the Falcons for the remainder of the season and is the starter moving forward in Atlanta.

Kirk Cousins ended the 2024-25 campaign with 3,508 passing yards and 18 touchdowns through the air while recording a 66.9% completion percentage. But his 16 interceptions on the season were too much for the Falcons to handle any longer. Since the offseason began, Cousins has been viewed as a potential trade target for the Steelers.

While Ryan Clark may have his doubts, it's hard to doubt Pittsburgh's decisions due to head coach Mike Tomlin never having a losing season throughout his tenure. There's a possibility that Cousins finds new life with the Steelers organization and serves as a decent option under center. Even if that is the case, the franchise still doesn't have a long-term option at quarterback.