The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, in 2023's first edition of this classic AFC North rivalry. Steelers CB Patrick Peterson said the Pittsburgh secondary's primary job is containing Ravens WR Zay Flowers.

“He's very shifty, very, very fast. He can get behind the defense. He's kind of like the guy that can do it all for him, run the screens, run the reverses and still also run the big post as well,” Peterson said. “So it's going to be fun trying to keep our eye on that fast, little munchkin there.”

As hilarious as Peterson's use of the phrase “little munchkin” is, he'll have his hands full with Flowers. The rookie WR received the fewest targets of his young career in Baltimore's Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. However, he caught three of those four passes for 56 yards, including a 43-yard gain.

The Steelers usually have a very strong defense, however, the front seven has been the strength of that defense in recent years. This year, PFF ranks the Steelers 23rd in both coverage and tackling. Their total defensive grade is in the bottom half of the NFL.

Elite receivers have given the Steelers major problems too. In Week 1, Brandon Aiyuk went for eight catches, 129 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams in Week 3 had 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Last week, Nico Collins caught seven passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Zay Flowers may be small, but he can play. He and Lamar Jackson make up the fastest quarterback/wide receiver combo in football. Peterson and the Steelers better get ready.