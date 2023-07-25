NFL Training Camps are about to start. This means the last of the rookie contracts are being given out to the names called after the NFL Draft. Coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have used their contracts well in hopes to bolster their squad for a Super Bowl run. Their latest addition will not disappoint as he is a Penn State football standout named Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers have agreed to sign Joey Porter Jr. to a rookie deal. This contract comes before their NFL Training Camp at St. Vincent College, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

Pittsburgh signed the Penn State football cornerback to a four-year deal worth a little over $9.6 million. His deal also includes a signing bonus of $3.9 million and has a full guarantee up to its third year.

Joey Porter Jr. had the talent to be a first-round pick and a lot of NFL Draft mocks also placed them in that position. However, he fell all the way to the hands of Mike Tomlin in the second round. He might be playing with a chip on his shoulder to prove why the other teams should not have passed on him. The Steelers also believe that the cornerback can exceed expectations. His contract that a lot of guaranteed cash proves that belief even more.

An NFL rookie season often dictates a lot of their career trajectory given the right amount of playing time. Will Joey Porter Jr. deliver and exceed expectations under the Steelers system?