The AFC North can be a heated division with a lot of bad blood. Players' blood often boils when facing each other in one of the most intense rivalries in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens have the nastiest and most physical rivalry in all of football and even all of professional sports. It would be unfathomable for a player to crossover into a rival team but Arthur Maulet just did it.

The Ravens are close to landing Arthur Maulet. This comes after he was released by the Steelers despite playing for them during the past two seasons, via Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

His physicality as a cornerback is still one of the best in the league. Maulet tallied 59 combined tackles with 38 of them being unassisted and 21 assisted. He also had two tackles for loss during his last year in Pittsburgh.

Arthur now has the chance to take revenge against the Steelers for waiving him. Both teams have the opportunity of seeing each other twice in a season. This is because of how brutal and iconic their rivalries are. Tickets often sell out in a short span of time which guarantees a huge crowd.

Although, coming back to Pittsburgh may be a hard experience for the cornerback. Their fanbase can be quite vicious to players who directly go to rivals. The new Ravens player should brace himself for a lot of booing and profanities once he steps back into Acrisure Stadium.

Will he make more of an impact against a team that dumped him?