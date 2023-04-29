Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to keep it in the family after selecting linebacker Nick Herbig with the 132nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Nick joins his brother Nate Herbig, who signed a two-year contract with the Steelers last month.

And the familial connections don’t end there: Pittsburgh also has defensive lineman Cam Hayward and fullback/tight end Connor Hayward, as well as fullback Derek Watt and offensive linebacker TJ Watt. They also drafted Joey Porter Jr. on Friday night as well.

“A very family affair in Pittsburgh,” wrote Field Yates on Saturday.

Older brother Nate Herbig at his Steelers' introductory press conference, telling the team to get Nick Herbig. "Absolute stud." They got him. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/fqYrV7XLce — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 29, 2023

Nick Herbig plays college football at the University of Wisconsin, and was a First-team All-Big Ten in 2022. The edge rusher recorded 36 career tackles for a loss and 21 sacks with the program, along with 134 tackles, seven pass deflections and four forced fumbles.

ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay had high praise for Herbig after he was selected by the Steelers.

“No way he’s going to fail,” McShay said during ESPN’s live NFL Draft broadcast. “He’s just a football player.”

Pittsburgh had a few additions to the inside linebacker position this offseason, including Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Tanner Muse.

“Nick Herbig projects as a 3-4 OLB. Herbig really specializes in pass rushing, with 11 sacks in his latest season at Wisconsin to show for it,” wrote Jeff Hartman of Behind The Steel Curtain on Saturday.

“He regularly pressures the quarterback and makes plays, even against some of the top offenses and offensive lines in college football. As a run defender, he sets the edge well, and plays with a high motor, chasing plays down and is a secure tackler.”

With the pick, the family affair continues in Pittsburgh.