Linebacker Elandon Roberts is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers for at least the next two years, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

“LB Elandon Roberts tells me he is signing a 2-year deal with the Steelers,” Wolfe wrote on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Roberts started 43 games over the last three seasons for the Miami Dolphins, having a career year last campaign with 107 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Roberts will join inside linebacker Mark Robinson on the Steelers roster, with a deal also in place for Cole Holcomb pending a physical exam.

“Pittsburgh has targeted a number of inside linebackers in free agency, but didn’t make any splash until later in the negotiation period. Now, they have two players set to sign, which could leave room for them to move on from [Myles] Jack,” wrote Noah Strackbein of Sports Illustrated’s All Steelers on Thursday. “Jack carries an $11 million cap hit for the 2023 season, and the Steelers could save $8 million if they release him.”

The Steelers did indeed move on from Jack on Thursday, cutting the linebacker, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Roberts joined the Dolphins in 2019, following Brian Flores from New England after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Patriots.

In his Dolphins career, he recorded 251 tackles, seven sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles and an interception. The Patriots selected Roberts in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be busy during the 2023 NFL Free Agency period, adding yet another linebacker to the squad while cutting another almost simultaneously.