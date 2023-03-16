Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have restructured the contract of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The restructuring of Minkah Fitzpatrick’s contract opens up $10.065 million in cap space for the Steelers in 2023.

Fitzpatrick is heading into the first season of a four-year $73.6 million contract with the Steelers. He signed the extension in July of 2022. His cap hit was scheduled to be $18 million this season, but this move opens up more immediate flexibility for the Steelers. It likely pushes money into the future.

The move opens up the possibility of the Steelers making other signings to bolster their roster, after making some significant ones over the first couple of days of free agency.

The team has re-signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Damontae Kazoo. Larry Ogunjobi got a significant deal, signing for $28.75 million over three years.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Steelers also brought in Nate Herbig, Cole Holcomb and Patrick Peterson from the outside in free agency. Nate Herbig is a guard from the New York Jets.

Patrick Peterson had spent the last two seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, after spending 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He is a veteran presence to fill the void that is left with Cam Sutton signing with the Detroit Lions.

Cole Holcomb is a linebacker coming over from the Washington Commanders, signing a three-year deal with the team. His 2022 season was cut short due to injury, but his presence should be a good one for the Steelers when he is on the field.

With the Steelers being relatively active, restructuring Fitzpatrick makes a lot of sense, knowing that he is a going to be on the team for the next couple of years.