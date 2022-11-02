Steelers fans want Diontae Johnson gone after Chase Claypool trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a big move just before the NFL trade deadline’s buzzer sounded Tuesday, sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for 2023 second-round pick. For some Steelers fans, the team should have also sent Dionatae Johnson away — or should be among the next to go.

Back in the offseason, it could be remembered that Diontae Johnson openly expressed his desire to get an extension from the Steelers. The Steelers would give him that, signing him to a two-year extension in August, a deal that’s worth $36.71 million. However, Diontae Johnson has been underperforming this season, coming up with only 372 receiving yards with still zero touchdowns to show through eight games in the 2022 NFL campaign.

Johnson’s letdown numbers aren’t entirely his fault, however. The Steelers, as a team, are struggling offensively, still trying to figure things out with a new quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky started the season as the Steelers No. 1 QB, but he has since been replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett.

Success remains hard to come by for the Steelers, though, despite that quarterback switch, with Diontae Johnson continuing to struggle to produce significant numbers. In fact,m Johnson has yet to have a game in 2022 with more than 84 receiving yards. He has not even touched 50 receiving yards in any of the last three Steelers games.

The Steelers could have a major decision to make on Johnson in the offseason, but it’s probably still too early to speculate. For now, he can expect increased targets with Claypool no longer around.