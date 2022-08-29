Steelers get relieving Najee Harris injury update ahead of 2022 season

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is expected to be ready to roll ahead of the team’s 2022 season opener, per Ian Rapoport. He dealt with a lisfranc sprain earlier in the preseason which had many questioning his availability to open the year. Rapoport broke down Harris’ injury situation.

“Harris didn’t really do much except stay on the sideline tossing a football back and forth from one end to the next,” Rapoport said in reference to when he attended Steelers training camp. “Nursing a foot injury that at that point, we really did not know what it was. Then he went public and said that it was a Lisfranc sprain that he got early on in training camp.”

Najee Harris enjoyed a strong 2021 rookie season. He rushed for 1,200 yards and added 7 touchdowns on the ground. He features the potential to become a star player down the road. So when Harris announced he was dealing with a lisfranc sprain, it certainly worried the Steelers organization and fans.

However, Rapoport continued by discussing Najee Harris’ status for the season opener.

“We saw him the other day out in the game,” Rapoport said. “That is a sign that he is good to go, ready for the season. Judging from the initial injury, seems like he was out about four weeks with this Lisfranc. That’s the general timeline. It’s usually a month or a little more. Just based on watching him, the timeline, knowing what I do about the injury, seems like he is going to be fine for the regular season which is a good sign because he’s certainly going to be depended on in Pittsburgh.”

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Najee Harris should be good to go for the Steelers in Week 1.