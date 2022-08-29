Najee Harris will most certainly be one of the most important players for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The running back burst onto the league last season as one of the best rushers in the NFL. His 1,200 yard season was a key factor in the team’s success last season.

However, the start of training camp was a bit worrying for fans of the running back. Najee Harris missed a fair bit of the Steelers’ training camp, and it was unclear why. The initial reports said that Harris had his foot stepped on. However, after their preseason game against the Lions, Harris revealed that his injury was much more serious. (via Chris Adamski)

Najee Harris said it was good to shake off the rust pic.twitter.com/lUEaJ0hVsp — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 28, 2022

In case you missed it, Najee Harris said he sustained a Lisfranc injury on his foot. Lisfranc sprains are a serious matter, often knocking out players for a significant period of time. The Steelers running back did say that he was nearing the end of his timeline of 4-6 weeks. Still, Harris admits that he’s a bit rusty.

Aside from the Steelers running back, there’s another player that suffered a similar Lisfranc injury. Carolina Panthers backup QB Matt Corral suffered a serious Lisfranc injury that knocked him out for the upcoming season. Outside of the NFL, NBA rookie Chet Holmgren suffered a similar fate, with his injury ending his rookie season before it even starter.

The Steelers are hoping that Najee Harris can shake off the remaining rust before the season starts. The running back had a rather unimpressive preseason debut. If he recovers to his old form, though… it’s going to be scary for the rest of the league.