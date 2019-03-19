The Pittsburgh Steelers just lost Jesse James, and now they’re looking for a replacement. James left and signed with the Lions, leaving a big hole at tight end for the Steelers. Pittsburgh still has Vance McDonald under contract, but could use a second option.

The team is apparently taking a look at James O’Shaughnessy, hosting the former Jaguars tight end on a visit earlier, a source told Field Yates of ESPN.com.

O’Shaughnessy was originally a fifth round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015, and has bounced around the league in a few stops since. He spent his first two years in Kansas City, but was then traded to the Patriots.

He spent the entire 2017 offseason in New England, but was waived just before the start of the regular season. He was quickly scooped up by Jacksonville, where he spent the last two seasons. The Illinois State product served mostly as a blocker his first couple of seasons in the league, but took on a larger role as a pass-catcher with the Jaguars.

He still didn’t produce a ton, but his receiving numbers were more noteworthy nonetheless. In 14 games and nine starts last year, he reeled in 24 passes for 214 yards. The Steelers let James walk with the intention of giving McDonald more targets, so O’Shaughnessy wouldn’t fill anything more than a backup role in Pittsburgh.

He’s a capable blocker though, and teams are beginning to place more of an emphasis on backup tight ends than ever before. It’s a weak market for tight ends, and even non-big names are landing huge contracts this cycle. Don’t be surprised if the Steelers end up inking O’Shaughnessy.