The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be the story of the NFL offseason. In March, they traded DK Metcalf to the Seattle Seahawks. Then, they traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys and signed Aaron Rodgers. They continue to make big moves, trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. These moves are Pittsburgh's saying they are all-in for the 2025 season.

That sentiment has been echoed in the media, with former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum reacting to the news on ESPN's First Take by saying this move is atypical from what we usually see from Pittsburgh and proves they are putting a lot on this season.

He said, “This is an all-in move.” That sentiment has started echoing throughout the NFL media circles, but it will be interesting to see whether it pays off.

The key to Pittsburgh's success this season will be how well Aaron Rodgers gels with the new offense under center. Rodgers had a decent season statistically last season in New York, but the offense looked inept, and nothing felt easy in an offense full of playmakers. In a new situation with a steadier coaching staff and better playmakers around him, the hope is that he can have a great year despite it being his last in the NFL.

Out wide, Metcalf replaces Pickens and immediately becomes the top wideout on the roster. Smith also had a breakout season at tight end in Miami with 88 receptions for 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, and he should be a great safety valve for Rodgers to utilize when needed.

Article Continues Below

The Steelers are known for their defense, and this year will be no different. Jalen Ramsey's addition is enormous for the secondary, but getting rid of Fitzpatrick still hurts, especially since Ramsey is older and Fitzpatrick has been a big key for the Steelers.

While Pittsburgh has been busy, oddsmakers are not entirely sold yet, with FanDuel's odds for the Steelers winning the Super Bowl set at (+4400).

The Steelers' offseason has been busy and has not slowed down yet, with T.J. Watt in a contract dispute. Pittsburgh has not shown a willingness to deal with Watt, but that is the next big move they need to figure out.

Pittsburgh comes into the 2025 NFL season as one of the biggest wildcards in the entire league. They have the pieces to be successful and have the best coach in the NFL, but whether they fit together remains to be seen.