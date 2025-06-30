The Pittsburgh Steelers trade brought many reactions from the team’s fans, and it added quite a bit of cash to Jonnu Smith’s bank account. Furthermore, the deal that also brought in Jalen Ramsey had no impact on the Steelers’ Super Bowl odds, according to a post on X by ClutchPoints Betting.

The Steelers' Super Bowl odds after trading Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey & Jonnu Smith…

Before: +3500
Now: +3500
🥴

OK. So there’s that. It seems like the betting world doesn’t bat an eye at this level of players.

However, another source told a different story.

Will Steelers trade impact team’s playoff run?

Getting Smith and Ramsey did make a difference for FanDuel, but no Draft Kings, according to posts on X by the organizations.

First, FanDuel Sportsbook made a change.

The Steelers' odds to win the Super Bowl before trading for Jalen Ramsey ➡ + 4700

Now ➡️ +4400

Same odds as the Chicago Bears 😳

But Draft Kings? Not a smidge.

Odds movement from the blockbuster Jalen Ramsey-Minkah Fitzpatrick trade 👇

Steelers Super Bowl odds BEFORE trade: +3500
Steelers Super Bowl odds AFTER trade: +3500

Dolphins Super Bowl odds BEFORE trade: +8000
Dolphins Super Bowl odds AFTER trade: +8000

The Steelers weren’t the only team looking to acquire Ramsey, according to profootballnetwork.com. The Los Angeles Rams also had their eyes on him.

“The Rams, hoping for a reunion with the star who helped anchor their Super Bowl 56 defense, were reportedly aggressive in their pursuit,” Jordan Woodson wrote. “While they need help in the secondary, it’s unlikely they would have been able to match the $26.6 million Ramsey will earn with the Steelers this season, who received a pay bump with the rest of his contract thin on guarantees.

“With Ramsey officially off the market, the Rams can now concentrate on developing their younger cornerbacks or exploring options in the free agent market. However, knowing they narrowly missed out on reacquiring their former franchise cornerstone is likely to sting for some time.”