With Aaron Rodgers commanding the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense for the upcoming season, it is also a crucial conversation to have about the long-term future at the position. As Rodgers hinted at his retirement after this Steelers season, the team could look to the NFL Draft for a signal-caller, which is exactly what ESPN analyst Matt Miller predicts.

In Miller's early 2026 NFL Mock Draft, he had Pittsburgh having the 16th overall pick and taking South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Miller would mention how the relationship between the team and Rodgers will likely be a short one, and that Sellers is an “exciting prospect” with elite qualities, too.

“Aaron Rodgers eventually signed with the Steelers, but all signs indicate it's a one-year arrangement, which makes quarterback Pittsburgh's offseason focus again in 2026,” Miller wrote. “Sellers is one of the nation's most exciting prospects, as he threw for 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions last season while rushing for 674 yards and seven scores. The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder is big, strong, and mobile, and could be picked way before this if he cleans up some decision-making mistakes. With two years of eligibility following next season, Sellers is no lock to be in the draft, but his potential excites evaluators.”

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers hints at final season

Article Continues Below

While the franchise will have a lot of time to think about the future of the quarterback position, Rodgers will put in the work to lead the Steelers to hopeful success this season. Rodgers will look to make it worth his and the fans' while as he would say last Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he's “pretty sure this is it” in regards to his last season.

“I'm pretty sure this is it,” Aaron Rodgers said. “That's why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to, you know, put any extra years on that or anything. So, this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had.”

“I’m pretty sure this is my last season and that’s why we did the one year deal.. I’ve played twenty years and I’ve enjoyed it.. There’s no better way to finish it than with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers” @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hWN5veErEH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

At any rate, Pittsburgh looks to improve after finishing with a 10-7 record, which put them second in the AFC North as the team opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the New York Jets.