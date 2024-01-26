The Pittsburgh Steelers are interviewing Texans' quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their open offensive coordinator job.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hunting for a new leader on offense. After the “disaster-class” that was Matt Canada's tenure, the team badly needs someone to revamp their offense. They certainly have the weapons for a competent offense at the very least. They just need to be utilized properly with the right system.

With that in mind, the Steelers are interviewing a coach that was able to take a rookie quarterback and a rag-tag group of skill players into an elite offense. Pittsburgh is bringing in Houston Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson for an interview for their offensive coordinator job, per Tom Pelissero. That's an interesting route to take for the team.

Johnson is part of the Texans' coaching staff that turned Houston from a supposed bottom-feeder to a Divisional Round contender. While most of the attention will go to the offensive coordinator (especially since DeMeco Ryans is a defensive coach), the QBs coach is often a crucial part in designing the offense as well. Johnson could, in theory, bring some of his ideas from Houston to the Steelers to help Kenny Pickett.

The journey of Kenny Pickett in the NFL is a rather up-and-down affair. There are times where the Steelers quarterback looks like the guy for the team in the future. His ability to lead game-winning drives is mighty impressive. However, for every game-winning drive, Pickett has also looked equally bad in some games. Some might attribute this inconsistency from Pickett to the offense not being cohesive enough. That's what makes evaluating Pickett such a tricky endeavor.

The Steelers are just hoping for anything better than last season for the team. It was a troubling time last season for the team, as they struggled to find any sort of consistency during the season. It was so bad they broke their long-standing tradition of not firing a coach in the middle of the season. Can this team finally find that coach to take them to the next level? Or will they struggle once again, leading to a mediocre season?