The Pittsburgh Steelers made an interesting decision early in the offseason when they traded for Allen Robinson. After a down season with the Rams, Pittsburgh is taking a flier on the former Chicago Bears WR. As it turns out, though, the team’s interest in Robinson dates way before his debut as a Jaguar, per Mike Florio.

“Well, I’d say that’s where it all started,” Khan said. “Coach Tomlin got a great feel for him when he was coming out of college out of Penn State. Got to know, you know, his parents at the Pro Day and got to know Allen a little bit.”

Robinson was a second-round pick by the Jaguars in 2014. Had the Steelers gotten hold of the former Penn State wide receiver, he would’ve been an excellent selection for the team. Save for Antonio Brown and the occasional Le’Veon Bell catch, the team did not have a reliable receiving option. If Mike Tomlin got a hold of Robinson at his prime… who knows what could’ve happened.

Well, the Steelers finally get their guy, although he’s far from the star prospect he was made out to be in the draft. Age and injuries have limited Allen Robinson’s production over the last few seasons. He’s not exactly a number one option for an offense anymore. Pittsburgh doesn’t need him to be WR1, though: they have George Pickens and Diontae Johnson to shoulder most of the load on offense.

The AFC North is seen as a two-team race between the Ravens and the Bengals this season. If the last few years have taught us anything, though, it’s to never count out the Steelers.