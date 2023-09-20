The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without another key defender for the better part of their season. After T.J. Watt missed seven weeks last year, Cam Heyward is set to miss around two months due to a groin injury he sustained in the season opener. He could end up missing a similar amount of time.

Heyward helps set the tone for the Steelers defense alongside stars like Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, who himself was banged up in Pittsburgh's Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns. Now, Pittsburgh has to overcome a crucial injury to the defense while its offense still searches for answers.

To add more depth to their defensive line, the Steelers are signing Breiden Fehoko from the practice to their main roster, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 26-year-old spent the prior three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, appearing in 19 games and starting in four of them. He recorded 36 combined tackles. With the Steelers, he'll be serving as a backup deep on the bench.

The Steelers will depend on Larry Ogunjobi, Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal and Armon Watts will look to hold down the Steelers' defensive line while Watt and Alex Highsmith wreak havoc from the linebacker position. With Kenny Pickett still in need of development and the run game producing poorly, the Steelers are in danger of slipping without Heyward in the lineup.

The Steelers' next two games, against the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans, are on the road. Neither offense is elite but could test the Pittsburgh defense while one of their key fighters on the line of scrimmage is sidelined.