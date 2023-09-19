Monday night's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns was a brutal one, with a number of players getting hurt. Among those who got banged up was Pittsburgh star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who left the game in the third quarter and did not return due to a chest injury. Fitzpatrick was taken to a local hospital but has already been discharged, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was released from the hospital Monday night after undergoing precautionary scans for what is believed to be a chest contusion, per sources. The scans were negative and there’s optimism Fitzpatrick will be fine moving forward.”

That's great news for the Steelers, who also saw Fitzpatrick get hurt earlier in the game during the same play in which Browns star running back Nick Chubb suffered a horrific lower-body injury.

Before he left the game, Fitzpatrick recorded six total tackles with two passes defended to help the Steelers score a 26-22 victory against their divisional rival. Fitzpatrick and Pittsburgh's defense made life so hard for Deshaun Watson and Cleveland's offense that turned the ball over four times and connected just five times on 16 third-down chances. The Steelers also had six sacks.

There's still no assurance at the moment that Minkah Fitzpatrick will be ready to give it a go for Week 3's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, but it's a great sign that he did not tear or break anything in his body.