By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Kenny Pickett remains in the concussion protocol, the team will be going with the veteran Trubisky over Mason Rudolph for Week 15, per Ian Rapoport. That’s not entirely surprising, given that the former Chicago Bears QB was clearly better than his competitor for the sport.

“The #Steelers are expected to start QB Mitch Trubisky vs. the Panthers on Sunday, sources say, with coach Mike Tomlin going back to signal-caller who has served as their backup all season. Kenny Pickett (doubtful) is still in the concussion protocol.”

Kenny Pickett suffered a brutal concussion during their Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Trubisky filled in for the injured Pickett in that game. Unfortunately, he was not able to lead the Steelers to victory against their hated rivals. Pittsburgh is hoping that Mitch Trubisky holds his own against the Carolina Panthers this week.

The Steelers season has gone the way most people expected it to go before the year started. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, many figured that this team would finally start a much-needed rebuild. They have already traded Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears earlier this season. Barring a sudden burst of greatness (and some luck, if we’re being honest), this season is likely going to be Mike Tomlin’s first losing campaign.

As for Kenny Pickett, the rookie has shown flashes of his capabilities throughout his starts. However, he’s not able to carry this Steelers team to new heights. It will be interesting to see how Pickett develops over the coming years.