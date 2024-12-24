The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a tall task ahead of them on Christmas as they face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thankfully, Russell Wilson will have George Pickens healthy. However, cornerback Joey Porter Jr won't play, which isn't ideal for a Steelers secondary that will be looking to slow down Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Steelers WR George Pickens (hamstring) is off the injury report and good to go Wednesday vs. the Chiefs. CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee) is out. Backup QB Justin Fields (abdominal) is questionable.”

Pickens missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and that definitely hurt Pittsburgh's productivity on offense. They went just 1-2 during that span. The Steelers have lost two in a row. Pickens leads the team with 55 receptions for 850 yards and three touchdowns. He is clearly Wilson's most important target and he'll need to be at his best against a strong Chiefs defense.

As for Porter Jr, he suffered an ankle injury in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens. The CB tried playing through the ailment but ultimately had to leave the contest early. However, fellow cornerback Donte Jackson and safety DeShon Elliott are set to return on Christmas.

Also, Justin Fields is questionable to feature here, with Wilson under center anyway. The Steelers are still in the mix for the AFC North title, holding the tiebreaker over the Ravens at the moment with a 10-5 record.

The Chiefs are rolling and remain the best team in the NFL at 14-1, winning five straight. While numerous wins for the defending champions have been close, this isn't a team the Steelers can take for granted. Although KC has beaten Pittsburgh in three straight games, they haven't met since 2022.

Kick-off on Christmas is scheduled for 1 PM ET at Arrowhead Stadium. It should be a very entertaining one.