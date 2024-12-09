The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 10-3 in Week 14 but they did it without George Pickens. In their 27-14 win over the Cleveland Browns, the team did not have their leading receiver on the field due to a hamstring injury.

After the game, it was revealed that Pickens is dealing with a grade two hamstring strain, per ESPN. It remains unclear whether he will be available in Week 15 or not but he was not ruled out of Week 14 until gameday morning.

For an injury like a grade two hamstring strain, the only thing that can aid Pickens' recovery is additional rest. Week 14 was the first time in his three-year professional career that he missed a game. In his Week 14 absence, Russell Wilson threw for just 158 yards. Tight end Pat Freiermuth led the way with three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

If Pickens is unable to go in Week 15, the Steelers will be forced to take on the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles without him. The Eagles boast one of the best secondaries in the league, led by standout rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

While the Steelers would undeniably want to have Pickens in the lineup against the Eagles, Mike Tomlin may opt to sit their star for at least one more game to keep him fresh for the postseason. Pittsburgh has just four games remaining in the regular season and are currently in position to clinch the AFC North with a couple of wins.

Steelers prepare for rough three-game stretch

Of their four games remaining in 2024, the Steelers will play three of them in an 11-day span. Between Dec. 15 and Dec. 25, Pittsburgh will face the Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

After facing the Eagles in Week 15, Pittsburgh will remain on the road the following week against the Ravens in a special Saturday game. Four days after that, they will return home to play the league-best Chiefs on Christmas Day. All three of their opponents in that stretch are projected playoff teams.

Following their Christmas Day matchup, the Steelers would expect to get a lengthy recovery period until their final game of the season. Pittsburgh's Week 18 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals has yet to be officially scheduled.

With a two-game lead in the AFC North, the Steelers could still get surpassed by the Ravens for the division. However, having already beaten Baltimore once before, a Week 16 win in the rematch could be enough to lock up their position.